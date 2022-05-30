Left Menu

Ex-Himachal minister Roop Singh dead

Former Himachal Pradesh minister Roop Singh died Sunday at his native village in Sirmour district. The former Panchayati Raj and Public Relations Minister breathed his last at his native village Nohradhar in Sirmour district.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 30-05-2022 00:20 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 00:20 IST
Ex-Himachal minister Roop Singh dead
  • Country:
  • India

Former Himachal Pradesh minister Roop Singh died Sunday at his native village in Sirmour district. He was 95. The former Panchayati Raj and Public Relations Minister breathed his last at his native village Nohradhar in Sirmour district. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed grief over his passing away, a spokesman said in a press note.

In his condolence message, the chief minister said Roop Singh was a popular leader of the area and would always be remembered by the people of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

 India
2
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC ...

 Global
3
Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

 Ukraine
4
Seven of top-10 firms add Rs 1.16 lakh cr in m-cap; HDFC Bank lead gainer

Seven of top-10 firms add Rs 1.16 lakh cr in m-cap; HDFC Bank lead gainer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022