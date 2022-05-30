Goa's rich eclectic culture matter of pride for all Indians: Prez Kovind on statehood day

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday greeted the people of Goa on their statehood day, saying the state's rich culture is a matter of pride for all Indians.

Goa, which was a part of the Union Territory of Goa, Daman and Diu, was accorded statehood on this day in 1987.

''Greetings to all Goans on Goa Statehood Day! Home to some of India's most beautiful places, it has a rich eclectic culture that is a matter of pride for all Indians.

''It has made remarkable progress on development parameters. Best wishes for its continued progress and prosperity,'' Kovind tweeted.

