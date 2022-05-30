Left Menu

Goa's rich eclectic culture matter of pride for all Indians: Prez Kovind on statehood day

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday greeted the people of Goa on their statehood day, saying the states rich culture is a matter of pride for all Indians.Goa, which was a part of the Union Territory of Goa, Daman and Diu, was accorded statehood on this day in 1987.Greetings to all Goans on Goa Statehood Day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2022 08:54 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 08:54 IST
Goa's rich eclectic culture matter of pride for all Indians: Prez Kovind on statehood day
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday greeted the people of Goa on their statehood day, saying the state's rich culture is a matter of pride for all Indians.

Goa, which was a part of the Union Territory of Goa, Daman and Diu, was accorded statehood on this day in 1987.

''Greetings to all Goans on Goa Statehood Day! Home to some of India's most beautiful places, it has a rich eclectic culture that is a matter of pride for all Indians.

''It has made remarkable progress on development parameters. Best wishes for its continued progress and prosperity,'' Kovind tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

 India
2
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC ...

 Global
3
Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

 Ukraine
4
Seven of top-10 firms add Rs 1.16 lakh cr in m-cap; HDFC Bank lead gainer

Seven of top-10 firms add Rs 1.16 lakh cr in m-cap; HDFC Bank lead gainer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022