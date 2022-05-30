Trapped in scams and nepotism before 2014, India now achieving new heights: PM Modi

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government completes its eight years in office today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday targeted the Congress and said that the country was trapped in scams and nepotism before 2014 but it is now achieving new heights. PM Modi's remarks came after he released benefits under the PM CARES for children scheme via video conferencing on Monday.

Addressing the occasion, Prime Minister said, "Today, when our government is completing its eight years, the confidence of the country, the confidence of the countrymen in themselves is unprecedented. Corruption, scams worth thousands of crores, nepotism, terrorist organizations spreading across the country, regional discrimination... the country is getting out of the vicious cycle in which it was trapped before 2014." "The heights that India has achieved in the last eight years, no one could have imagined earlier. Today, India's pride has increased in the world, our India's power has increased in the global forums. And I am glad that youth power is leading this journey of India," he added.

The Prime Minister said India showed faith in its capabilities, scientists, doctors, and youth in the Covid fight and emerged not as a concern but as a ray of hope for the world. "In that atmosphere of negativity, India relied on its strength. We trusted our scientists, doctors, and our youth. We sent medicines and vaccines to countries around the world. Even in such a big country, we took the vaccine to every citizen. And, we came out as a ray of hope, not a worry for the world. We did not become the problem, but we became the solution provider," he said.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister transferred scholarships to school-going children. A passbook of PM CARES for Children, and a health card under Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana have been handed over to the children during the program. PM CARES for Children Scheme was launched by the Prime Minister on May 29, 2021, to support children who have lost both their parents or legal guardian or adoptive parents, or surviving parents to the COVID-19 pandemic, during the period from March 11, 2020, to February 28, 2022. According to Prime Minister's Office, the objective of the scheme is to ensure comprehensive care and protection of children in a sustained manner by providing them boarding and lodging, empowering them through education and scholarships, and equipping them for self-sufficient existence with the financial support of Rs 10 lakh on attaining 23 years of age and ensuring their wellbeing through health insurance.

An online portal by the Government was launched to register the children. The portal is a single-window system that facilitates the approval process and all other assistance for children.

