HP Cong MLA demands president's rule in Punjab after Moosewala's killing

It is not the Aam Aadmi Partys cup of tea to run a government, Vikramaditya Singh said in the Facebook post.Earlier, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur held Punjabs AAP government responsible for Moosewalas killing.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 30-05-2022 12:25 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 12:25 IST
A Himachal Pradesh Congress MLA has sought imposition of president's rule in Punjab after Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala's killing on Sunday. In a Facebook post in Hindi, Shimla Rural MLA Vikramaditya Singh alleged that running government was not the Aam Aadmi Party's ''cup of tea''.

Moosewala, 28, was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. His cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a Mahindra Thar jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

He had fought the recent assembly election in Punjab on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by the AAP's Vijay Singla.

''President's rule should be imposed in Punjab immediately. It is not the Aam Aadmi Party's cup of tea to run a government,'' Vikramaditya Singh said in the Facebook post.

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur held Punjab's AAP government responsible for Moosewala's killing. ''Removing Sidhu Moosewala's security by Punjab's AAP government is unfortunate. I strongly condemn it. If anybody is responsible for this killing, that is Punjab's AAP government,'' he tweeted in Hindi.

The Himachal Pradesh chief minister demanded a fair investigation into the killing and accused the AAP government in Punjab of being unsuccessful in maintaining law and order.

