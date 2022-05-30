Left Menu

PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of welfare schemes in MP

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 30-05-2022 14:28 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 14:24 IST
PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of welfare schemes in MP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Phto) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday interact virtually with some of the beneficiaries of different welfare schemes in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Monday.

These schemes include the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (urban and rural), Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojna, Poshan Abhiyan, Jal Jeevan Mission, Amrit Yojna, among others, the official said. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also interact with the beneficiaries of these schemes, he added.

