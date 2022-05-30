Modi given wings to dreams of every Indian citizen, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given wings to the dreams and aspirations of every citizen of the country and instilled in them new confidence during his eight years of government.

In a series of tweets in Hindi on the Modi government completing eight years in power, Shah said in the form of Modi India had got leadership in which every section has faith and pride.

''Considering power as a medium of service, PM @narendramodi gave rights to the poor, farmers, women, and the underprivileged, which instilled their faith in democracy and made them a participant in the development journey of the country.

Congratulations to all citizens for these eight years full of historical achievements,'' he tweeted with the hashtag '#8YearsOfSeva'.

Today, in the form of Modi, India has leadership in which every section has faith and pride, and meeting the expectations of the public with tireless hard work is a strong pillar of this belief, the home minister said.

He said this power of faith of 130 crore Indians is taking the country forward in every field.

''In the last eight years, @narendramodi has given wings to the dreams and aspirations of every citizen of the country and instilled new confidence in them. Modi not only made the country safe with his capable leadership and strong will but also took many such decisions, which raised the head of every Indian with pride,'' he said Be it technology or sports, health or defense, development or welfare of poor, Modi's every policy and every achievement is an example for the whole world, Shah said.

This new India has shown the world how to turn disaster into opportunity with able leadership, he said.

Be it Jammu and Kashmir or the Northeast or challenging areas affected by the left-wing extremism, towards which no one dared to look for decades, Modi has written a new chapter of development and peace with his leadership power, and foresight, the minister said.

Today, he said these areas are moving forward with the whole country.

''PM @narendramodi's resolve of self-reliant India is laying the foundation to make the country a leader in every field. It is the responsibility and duty of all Indians to make true this resolve so that we can give a strong and self-reliant India to the coming generation,'' he said.

The NDA government headed by Prime Minister Modi came to power for the first time in 2014. The Modi government returned to power in 2019 for a second consecutive term.

In a separate tweet, Shah appreciated the prime minister for launching PM CARES, which takes care of the needs of children, among others, affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

''By starting PM CARES for children to take care and secure the future of the children who lost their parents from Corona, Modi has again shown his sensitivity towards all Indians and conveyed that the whole country stands with the children in the hour of crisis. Thank you @narendramodi for this,'' he said.

On Monday, Prime Minister Modi transferred scholarships to school-going children. A passbook of PM CARES for Children, and a Health card under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana was also handed over to the children.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)