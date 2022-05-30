Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-05-2022 14:52 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 14:41 IST
Modi to participate in Yoga Day celebrations in Mysuru on June 21
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the International Yoga Day celebrations in Mysuru on June 21 as part of the platinum jubilee of the Indian independence, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday.

He also said that Modi held a video conference in this regard with him to discuss the preparations for the event.

''All the preparations have been completed. The stage is set to conduct the International Yoga Day in a big way at the Mysuru Palace premises and I am looking forward to your arrival,'' Bommai was quoted as telling the Prime Minister in a statement issued by his office.

During the video conference, State Chief Secretary P Ravikumar, Additional Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, Chief Minister's Principal Secretary N Manjunatha Prasad, and others were also present, the statement said.

