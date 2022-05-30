Youth Congress holds protest against Punjab govt over Moosewala’s killing

Youth Congress activists on Monday held protests here against the Aam Adami Party and its government in Punjab and termed the killing of singer Sidhu Maoosewala as a "political murder" and questioned the decision to downgrade his security.

The protesters demanded the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for the alleged deterioration of the law and order situation in the state.

Maoosewala (28), who was also the Congress leader, was shot dead by unidentified attackers in Mansa district of Punjab on Sunday, a day after the AAP government curtailed his security in the state.

Hundreds of youth Congress workers, including Leh Youth Congress president Udhay Bhanu Chib, assembled at the Gandhinagar-situated head office of the AAP here and held massive protests, holding the Punjab government responsible for Moosewala's murder.

They also set afire Mann's effigy.

The irate protesters also tore posters and hoardings of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal at the party office.

''We demanded the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the state DGP. They are fully responsible for his (Moosewala's) killing. It was a deliberate political murder,'' Chib told reporters here.

He said the law and order situation in Punjab has worsened after the AAP came to power in the state.

"Over 40 murders have taken place during its tenure. A famous artist was also killed brutally in the absence of adequate security,'' Chib said.

There was information to the government by various intelligence agencies that there was a threat to Moosewala's life, he claimed, adding that the Punjab CM downgraded his security.

AAP chief Harsh Dev Singh lodged a complaint with police over the tearing of posters at the party office by Congress workers.

