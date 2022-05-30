UP: Jayant Chaudhary files nomination for RS elections as joint candidate of RLD-SP

After filing their nomination for Rajya Sabha polls as the joint candidates of the Rashtriya Lok Dal-Samajwadi Party, Jayant Chaudhary on Monday said that he is hopeful that with the manner in which the alliance has strongly fought so far, it will go ahead together. "We have completed the procedure. I'm hopeful that with the manner in which the alliance has strongly fought so far, we'll go ahead together. I thank Akhilesh Yadav & all workers of SP and the alliance," he told ANI.

Earlier today Jayant Chaudhary filed a nomination for Rajya Sabha elections as a joint candidate of Rashtriya Lok Dal and Samajwadi Party. Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav was also present.

Elections to 57 Rajya Sabha seats spread across 15 states will take place on June 10. (ANI)

