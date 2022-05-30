Left Menu

Albania Parliament fails to elect a president in 3rd round

The Albanian Parliament on Monday failed to elect a new president after no candidates were nominated for a third round of voting.The governing left-wing Socialist Party and the opposition failed to reach a compromise on a candidate to replace President Ilir Meta, and no independent candidate was nominated.In the first three rounds, the winner must secure at least three-fifths of the vote, or 84 lawmakers.

PTI | Tirana | Updated: 30-05-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 16:20 IST
Albania Parliament fails to elect a president in 3rd round
  • Country:
  • Albania

The Albanian Parliament on Monday failed to elect a new president after no candidates were nominated for a third round of voting.

The governing left-wing Socialist Party and the opposition failed to reach a compromise on a candidate to replace President Ilir Meta, and no independent candidate was nominated.

In the first three rounds, the winner must secure at least three-fifths of the vote, or 84 lawmakers. The ruling Socialists — with 74 out of 140 seats in Parliament — have so far lacked the votes to get a candidate through.

However, in the last two rounds, only a majority of 71 lawmakers is needed.

Though no votes were actually cast in the first three rounds on three consecutive Mondays, the parliament's legal commission said it formally considered votes to have taken place.

The next attempt is scheduled for next Monday. The Socialists are expected to propose and vote on a candidate, though they have not said who that would be. Candidates are proposed by a group of at least 20 lawmakers.

Meta, in the post since July 2017, was once a member of the Socialist party before founding his smaller left-wing Socialist Movement for Integration. As president he has regularly clashed with the government and does not have its backing for a second term.

The five-year presidency has a largely ceremonial role, and is expected to stand above partisan divisions. It holds some authority over the judiciary and the armed forces and is limited to two terms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

 India
2
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
3
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC ...

 Global
4
Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022