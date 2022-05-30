Left Front announces candidates for Tripura assembly bypolls

Opposition Left Front on Monday announced its candidates for the June 23 by-elections to four assembly constituencies in Tripura.

Krishan Majumder, who unsuccessfully contested the Agartala constituency on a CPI(M) ticket in the 2018 assembly elections, was renominated from the same seat.

Forward Bloc leader Raghunath Sarkar will contest from Town Bardowali constituency in West Tripura district. Former CPI(M) MLA Anjan Das will contest Surma seat in Dhalai district while party leader Sailendra Chandra Nath will fight the Jubarajnagar constituency in North Tripura district.

''All the names were unanimously decided during a Left Front meeting today. The nominees will file their nomination papers within the next two days,'' Left Front convenor Narayan Kar told reporters here.

He said that Left Front has urged the Election Commission to declare all booths as sensitive and deploy central paramilitary forces to ensure free and fair polls.

Kar alleged that major elections since the 2018 assembly polls – to Lok Sabha, panchayat and civic bodies – were not free and fair. The Left Front demands webcasting of all polling booths to prevent any irregularity, he said, adding that repolling had to be ordered in 300 booths in East Tripura parliamentary constituency in 2019 Lok Sabha elections due to widespread rigging.

Kar appealed to the electors to vote for Left Front candidates to ''restore democracy that has been throttled during the last 51 months of BJP-IPFT rule''. Agartala and Town Bardowali assembly constituencies fell vacant as respective sitting MLAs Sudip Roy Barman and Asish Saha resigned as legislators after quitting the Congress and joining the ruling BJP in February this year.

Surma's BJP legislator Asish Das was disqualified in January this year on charges of misconduct, while Jubarajnagar's CPI(M) MLA and former assembly speaker Ramendra Chandra Debnath died in February this year.

The results of the by-elections will be declared on June 26.

Assembly elections will be held in Tripura next year.

