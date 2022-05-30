Left Menu

Bengal guv silent when BJP leaders make controversial remarks: Abhishek

Days after courting controversy over his remarks about judiciary, with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar stating that he has crossed the red line, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday wondered what was the need for such reaction as he did not name any judge or mentioned any judgment in particular.Banerjee claimed that Dhankhar remained silent when BJP leaders make controversial remarks or insulted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.He asserted that a citizen of this country is free to criticize a judgment.Day before yesterday, during a rally, I made some remarks.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-05-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 17:31 IST
Bengal guv silent when BJP leaders make controversial remarks: Abhishek
  • Country:
  • India

Days after courting controversy over his remarks about judiciary, with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar stating that he has ''crossed the red line'', TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday wondered what was the need for such reaction as ''he did not name any judge or mentioned any judgment in particular''.

Banerjee claimed that Dhankhar remained silent when BJP leaders make controversial remarks or ''insulted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee''.

He asserted that a citizen of this country ''is free to criticize a judgment''.

''Day before yesterday, during a rally, I made some remarks. The governor claimed that I have crossed the line. People of the state are very well aware of who is crossing the line. I had said that in judiciary, 99 per cent of people are good, only 1 per cent works as per instructions of those who control the levers of power… This one per cent people exist everywhere, even in political parties,'' he said, addressing a rally at Shyamnagar area of North 24 Parganas district.

On Saturday, Banerjee had lashed out at ''one per cent of the judiciary'' for ordering a CBI probe in “every case” in the state.

''I have the right to criticise a judgment. If a judgment says there would be no FIR in a murder case, is it right or wrong? If I say something about the Judiciary, the governor reacts to it. It only proves that the remarks have hit the right spot. I have full respect for the judiciary,'' he said. Dhankhar, alleging that constitutional authorities in the state are under attack, said TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee has “crossed the red line” by criticising the judiciary for ordering CBI investigations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

 India
2
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
3
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC ...

 Global
4
Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022