Left Menu

8 years have been about fulfilling people's aspirations: Modi

We are committed to fulfilling our pursuit of Seva, Sushasan and Garib Kalyan. Vikas Yatra section on the NaMo App takes you through this development journey, Modi said in a tweet.Theres an unmissable section on the NaMo App which showcases 8YearsOfSeva through innovative ways including a quiz, word search, guess the image section and more.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 18:14 IST
8 years have been about fulfilling people's aspirations: Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Phto) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said his government's eight years have been about fulfilling people's aspirations and asserted that it is committed to fulfilling the pursuit of service, good governance and welfare of the poor.

Taking to Twitter, Modi shared a link to a section on the NaMo app, which showcases the BJP-led government's ''eight years of service'' through innovative ways, including a quiz, a word search, a guess-the-image section and more.

''The last 8 years have been about fulfilling people's aspirations. We are committed to fulfilling our pursuit of Seva, Sushasan and Garib Kalyan. Vikas Yatra section on the NaMo App takes you through this development journey,'' Modi said in a tweet.

''There's an unmissable section on the NaMo App which showcases #8YearsOfSeva through innovative ways including a quiz, word search, guess the image section and more. I'd urge you all, especially my young friends to have a look'', he added.

Modi first assumed the prime minister's office on May 26, 2014, while he was sworn-in for a second term on May 30, 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

 India
2
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
3
Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022