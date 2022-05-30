Left Menu

Atmakuru assembly by-election in AP on June 23: ECI

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 30-05-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 18:14 IST
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday issued the notification for the by-election to the Atmakuru assembly constituency in SPS Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh.

The ECI has scheduled June 23 for the date of polling.

The by-election was caused due to the sudden death of sitting legislator Mekapati Goutham Reddy on February 21 this year.

Goutham served as state Industries and Information Technology Minister in the Jagan Mohan Reddy's first Cabinet.

The ruling YSR Congress is fielding Goutham's younger brother Vikram Reddy as its candidate for the by-poll.

Going by the tradition, where the rival party does not put up its candidate in the event of the death of a sitting legislature, the Telugu Desam Party may opt-out of the by-poll contest.

The BJP, however, has announced that it would fight the Atmakuru by-election but it is yet to name its nominee.

The last date for filing of nominations is June 6 and the deadline for withdrawal is June 9.

After the election slated for June 23, the counting of votes will be taken up on June 26, according to the ECI schedule.

This is the second by-election for an assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh caused by the death of sitting MLAs, after the 2019 general election.

Bradwell (SC) constituency in Kadapa district saw a by-election in October last year following the death of sitting MLA Venkata Subbiah.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

