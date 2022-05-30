Left Menu

Maha: BJP's Nupur Sharma booked in Thane for 'objectionable' remarks against Prophet Muhammad

PTI | Thane | Updated: 30-05-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 18:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Thane police in Maharashtra on Monday booked BJP leader Nupur Sharma for her alleged objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad during a television news debate, an official said.

Sharma has been charged under IPC sections 298, 294, 153A and 505B for hurting religious sentiments and other offences based on a complaint, Senior Inspector Ashok Kadlag of Mumbra police station said.

Incidentally, at a rally in Bhiwandi in the district on Saturday, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take action against Sharma.

