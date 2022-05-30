Gandhis can’t see beyond their coterie: BJP IT head Amit Malviya

BJP leader and its IT cell head Amit Malviya on Monday hit out at the Congress leadership saying the Gandhis ''cannot see beyond their coterie'' after voices of discontent cropped up in some state Congress units over the party's Rajya Sabha nominations.

Malviya also claimed that the opposition party has disappointed its Rajasthan, Chattisgarh and Maharashtra units by denying nomination to locals for Rajya Sabha.

A day after the Congress announced candidates for filling up the 10 Rajya Sabha vacancies in different states, there were voices of discontent with actress-turned-politician Nagma Morarji raising questions over the choice of candidates. The nominations included P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh, Ajay Maken, Randeep Surjewala, Pramod Tiwari, Rajiv Shukla and Imran Pratapgarhi.

Congress leaders in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra have also raised questions about nominating leaders from other states while ignoring local leaders.

''The Chintan Shivir clearly didn’t serve any purpose. Soon after, Congress saw high-profile exits. Now it has disappointed its Rajasthan, Chattisgarh (both election bound) and Maharashtra units by denying nomination to locals for RS,'' Malviya said on Twitter.

''The Gandhis can’t see beyond their coterie,'' he also said.

The Rajya Sabha elections would be held on June 10 and the last date for filing nominations is May 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)