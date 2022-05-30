Delhi Cong protests outside Kejriwal's residence, holds AAP responsible for Moosewala's killing

The Delhi Congress on Monday staged a protest near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here accusing the AAP of being responsible for Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's killing in Punjab a day before.

The Congress workers chanted slogans against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is in power in Delhi and Punjab, and carried placards with slogans like “provide justice to late Sidhu Moosewala” and “prachar nahi, Punjab ki janta ko suraksha do (focus on safety of people of Punjab and not publicity).” Several protesters, including Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar, were detained after the Delhi Police stopped them at a barricade near Kejriwal's residence.

''The AAP government is responsible for the daylight murder of Sidhu Moosewala. Arvind Kejriwal should answer why Moosewala's security cover was withdrawn although his life was under threat and it was known to intelligence agencies in Punjab,'' Kumar said.

He said the Bhagwant Maan government in Punjab withdrew the security cover of many key public figures and publicised the move ''for the criminals to act fast.” “Maan government has only made hollow promises and done nothing to improve the law and order situation and fulfil its many election promises,” he said.

The Delhi Congress further alleged that AAP's former Rajendra Nagar MLA Raghav Chadha has been sent to the Rajya Sabha as an MP from Punjab “in order to reduce Bhagwant Maan to a mere puppet.” The Punjabi singer and Congress leader was shot dead by unidentified attackers in Mansa district of Punjab on Sunday, a day after his security was curtailed by AAP government in the state.

