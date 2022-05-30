Left Menu

Karnataka: Siddaramaiah condemns physical assault on Rakesh Tikait

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday condemned the 'physical assault' on Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait in Bengaluru.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 19:53 IST
Karnataka: Siddaramaiah condemns physical assault on Rakesh Tikait
Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday condemned the 'physical assault' on Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait in Bengaluru. He also took a jibe at the state government by saying that the state of Karnataka is known for peace but such incidents show the BJP-led state government's inability to face opponents in the southern state.

"Physical assault on farmer leader Rakesh Tikait is a testimony to @BJP4Karnataka's inability to face opponents on ideological basis and has exposed BJP's intellectual bankruptcy. Karnataka is known for being peaceful & the credit for turning it into a goonda Raj should go to BJP," Tweeted the former CM. The BKU leader Rakesh Tikait was attending an event in Bengaluru when some unidentified miscreants threw ink on him. Tikait cited a lack of security detail by the local police and accused the government of the incident. Three persons were detained in the case till now. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

 India
2
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
3
Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022