President Kovind visits Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 20:34 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@rashtrapatibhvn)
President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday visited the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya at the Teen Murti Bhavan here.

The museum is a tribute to former prime ministers and other nation builders, the president's office said in a tweet.

''President Ram Nath Kovind visited the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya at Teen Murti Bhavan. The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya is a tribute to former Prime Ministers and other nation builders whose contributions are highlighted using interactive digital technologies,'' the president's office tweeted.

The museum was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14. It recognises the contributions of all the prime ministers irrespective of their ideology or tenure in office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

