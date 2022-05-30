Left Menu

AAP candidate holds 'padyatra' ahead of Rajinder Nagar bypoll

Clear from AAPs Jansamvad that people want CM Shri Arvind Kejriwals politics of progress development in Rajinder Nagar too, Pathak said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 20:59 IST
In the run-up to the Rajinder Nagar bypolls, AAP senior leader Durgesh Pathak on Monday took out a ‘padyatra’ in Pandav Nagar and Budh Nagar.

The seat had fallen vacant when AAP MLA Raghav Chaddha resigned after being promoted to the Rajya Sabha by his party. ''We appealed to the public to vote for AAP in the padyatra; locals assured support and hugged party workers in delight. Clear from AAP's Jansamvad that people want CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal's politics of progress & development in Rajinder Nagar too,'' Pathak said.

The party held a public dialogue programme too in the Rajinder Nagar area. ''I am very happy with the way people have welcomed the Aam Aadmi Party. We asked people what kind of politics they want in Rajinder Nagar and everyone said that they want CM Arvind Kejriwal's politics of progress and development. “The work he has done for Delhiites cannot be denied or ignored. The Aam Aadmi Party has truly transformed Delhi,'' he said.

Pathak will contest the Rajinder Nagar assembly by-election next month, party leader Sanjay Singh had said on Saturday.

A formal announcement about Pathak’s candidature will be made by the party as well, the AAP MP had told reporters.

