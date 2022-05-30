Left Menu

CM Dhami urges locals to participate in Champawat polls

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday motivated the locals to participate in the upcoming Champawat polls from where he is himself contesting.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday motivated the locals to participate in the upcoming Champawat polls from where he is himself contesting. He walked the lanes of Nai Basti in Banbasa where he met numerous people ahead of the polls.

Earlier, Dhami exuded confidence in winning the bypoll stating that it is not "even a party poll now" as the people will vote for him. He also held a roadshow in the Madli Talli town of Champawat district on Friday. The voting for the Champawat assembly by-election is slated to take place on May 31. (ANI)

