CM Dhami urges locals to participate in Champawat polls
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday motivated the locals to participate in the upcoming Champawat polls from where he is himself contesting.
- Country:
- India
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday motivated the locals to participate in the upcoming Champawat polls from where he is himself contesting. He walked the lanes of Nai Basti in Banbasa where he met numerous people ahead of the polls.
Earlier, Dhami exuded confidence in winning the bypoll stating that it is not "even a party poll now" as the people will vote for him. He also held a roadshow in the Madli Talli town of Champawat district on Friday. The voting for the Champawat assembly by-election is slated to take place on May 31. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Champawat
- Dhami
- Banbasa
- Pushkar Singh
- CM Dhami
ALSO READ
CM Dhami seeks suggestions for Uttarakhand Budget 2022-23 at pre-budget dialogue
Dhami suspends RTO for not coming to office on time
Mid-day meal dispute resolves in Champawat's school
Champawat bypoll: Cong will give tough fight to Dhami, says Harish Rawat
Uttarakhand: Dhami govt announces Drafting Committee to implement Uniform Civil Code