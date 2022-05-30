5 from Thane who died in Sikkim car accident cremated

The last rites of four members of a Thane-based family and a 14-year-old boy known to them - all of whom died in a road accident in Sikkim over the weekend - were performed at a crematorium here on Monday evening.

Suresh Punamiya, a jeweller who resided in the Tembhi Naka area of Thane city, his wife Toral (37), their two daughters aged 14 and 10, Jayan Parmar (14), a member of a family know to them, and their car driver - a local resident - were killed after their vehicle plunged into a ravine in North Sikkim on Saturday night, police earlier said.

The bodies of the five Thane residents arrived from the northeastern state on Monday afternoon at the Mumbai airport in a special plane and they were cremated in the evening at Mukti Dham crematorium.

At the Tembhi Naka residence of the Punamiyas, hundreds of people, including friends, relatives and local social workers, gathered to pay tributes to them. Thane MLA Sanjay Kelkar, Thane city BJP President and MLC Niranjan Davkhare, Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Kokate, and members of the trading community visited the residence to offer condolences.

Members of the Jain community remembered Suresh Punamiya as a person who was always ready to help those in need.

Summan Agrawal, a social worker from the community, in a release said Punamiya and his family always came out to support the needy people.

