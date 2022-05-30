Left Menu

Karnataka: KS Eshwarappa says RSS flag will become national flag one day

Former Karnataka Minister and BJP MLA KS Eshwarappa on Sunday alluded that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) flag would become the national flag some day and opined that the saffron colour had been followed for thousands of years.

ANI | Shivamogga (Karnataka) | Updated: 30-05-2022 22:40 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 22:40 IST
Karnataka: KS Eshwarappa says RSS flag will become national flag one day
Karnataka BJP MLA KS Eshwarappa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Karnataka Minister and BJP MLA KS Eshwarappa on Sunday alluded that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) flag would become the national flag some day and opined that the saffron colour had been followed for thousands of years. Highlighting the genesis of the respect for saffron colour, he said the followers were present throughout the decades.

"Respect for saffron didn't begin yesterday or today, it has been respected for thousands of years. The saffron flag is a sign of sacrifice. RSS flag will become a national flag someday, there is no doubt," said Eshwarappa. He further stated that the RSS holds prayers in the presence of the saffron flag.

"To bring out the sense of sacrifice, RSS does prayers by keeping the saffron flag in the front. The tricolour is the national flag according to the Constitution and we give it whatever respect it deserves," he added. His remarks came amid the row over the inclusion of RSS founder KB Hegdewar's speech in the school books.

Earlier, the former Minister heavily criticised the people who were objecting to the inclusion of a lesson containing the speech of KB Hegdewar, the BJP MLA said that it was aimed at introducing the culture of the land and patriotism to the students. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India
3
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
4
Don't be fooled by Big Tobacco's sustainability awards

Don't be fooled by Big Tobacco's sustainability awards

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022