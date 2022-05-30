Left Menu

Ukraine fed up with EU integration fudging, says foreign minister

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who held a meeting with Colonna later, said Kyiv was counting on French support for granting Ukraine the status of EU candidate, the president's press office said. The European Commission, the bloc's executive arm, will give its opinion on Ukraine's candidacy request in June.

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2022 23:27 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 23:27 IST
Ukraine fed up with EU integration fudging, says foreign minister

Ukraine is fed up with "special solutions" and separate models for its integration into the European Union and wants full membership, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Monday.

French President Emmanuel Macron this month suggested creating a "European political community" that would create a new structure allowing closer cooperation with countries seeking EU membership. "We need a clear legal affirmation that Ukraine is a part of the European integration project, and such an affirmation would be the granting of candidate status," Kuleba said after a meeting with French counterpart Catherine Colonna in Kyiv.

France has tried to reassure Kyiv that an initiative to forge closer ties between the bloc and aspiring members would not replace their bids to join. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who held a meeting with Colonna later, said Kyiv was counting on French support for granting Ukraine the status of EU candidate, the president's press office said.

The European Commission, the bloc's executive arm, will give its opinion on Ukraine's candidacy request in June. Even if approved, the process takes several years and can be vetoed by any member state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India
3
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
4
Don't be fooled by Big Tobacco's sustainability awards

Don't be fooled by Big Tobacco's sustainability awards

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022