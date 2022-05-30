BJP announces 4 more candidates for RS polls, fields party’s OBC wing head K Laxman from UP

The BJP on Monday announced four more candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.

The BJP's OBC wing chief K Laxman has been fielded from Uttar Pradesh, Sumitra Valmiki from Madhya Pradesh, Lal Singh Sirhoya from Karnataka and Mithilesh Kumar from Uttar Pradesh, according to a statement issued by the party.

With this, the BJP has announced a total of 22 candidates for the election. The BJP had on Sunday announced 18 candidates for the polls.

Names of some prominent BJP leaders, including Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, and senior party leaders Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Prakash Javadekar and O P Mathur, were missing from the list.

Elections will be held on June 10 to fill 57 Rajya Sabha seats from 15 states falling vacant due to the retirement of members on different dates between June and August. The last date for filing nominations is May 31.

This election assumes importance as it will be held just a month before presidential election.

