BJP, Cong ask Kejriwal to sack minister Jain after arrest

The BJP and Congress on Monday welcomed the arrest of Delhi government minister Satyendar Jain and asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to remove him from his cabinet.

Jain was taken into custody under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after a few hours of questioning on Monday, Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials said.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said his party had raised the issue of ''corruption'' by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leaders in the past.

''Kejriwal always kept mum on corruption charges against his party leaders. The arrest of Jain by the ED has come days after an AAP minister was arrested and sacked in Punjab… people want Kejriwal to speak about it,'' Gupta said.

The Delhi BJP chief was referring to former Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla who was sacked from the state Cabinet last week over graft charges, and was arrested shortly afterwards.

The AAP convener always talks about honesty, but now people want to know when he will remove Jain from his Cabinet, Gupta said. Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar said Jain's arrest was a “right step” taken by the ED.

''Jain should have been arrested much earlier. Kejriwal has been protecting him for years,'' Kumar said.

Northeast Delhi MP and former Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari claimed the ED had collected evidence before arresting Jain and Kejriwal should now take moral responsibility and resign.

“All leaders of AAP are defending Jain after his arrest but Kejriwal himself should resign taking responsibility for Jain's actions,'' Tiwari said.

The AAP leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and party MP Sanjay Singh, lashed out at the BJP alleging that Jain was arrested in an eight-year-old ''fake'' case as he is the AAP's in-charge for the Himachal Pradesh polls and the saffron party is afraid of losing the upcoming elections there.

Jain was summoned by the ED seven times earlier but never arrested. After he was made in-charge of AAP in Himachal Pradesh, the ED arrested him in a ''baseless'' case to ''defame'' the party, Singh claimed.

