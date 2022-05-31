Left Menu

Rajasthan: Congress, BJP candidates to file nominations for Rajya Sabha polls on Tuesday

In the evening, they also met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence.Meanwhile, in separate meetings of the MLAs of the Congress and the MLAs of the BJP, the nominations were discussed on Monday.In the 200-seat Rajasthan Assembly, Congress has 108 MLAs, BJP 71, Independent 13, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party three, CPI M and Bharatiya Tribal Party two each and Rashtriya Lok Dal RLD one.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 31-05-2022 00:13 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 00:13 IST
Rajasthan: Congress, BJP candidates to file nominations for Rajya Sabha polls on Tuesday
The candidates of the ruling Congress in Rajasthan and opposition BJP will file their nominations on Tuesday for the Rajya Sabha elections to be held on June 10.

Tuesday is the last day for filing nominations for the biennial polls, which will be held on four seats in the state.

Congress has given tickets to senior leaders Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari and Randeep Singh Surjewala while BJP has named former minister Ghanshyam Tiwari as its candidate.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on June 1, while nominations can be withdrawn till June 3 and if necessary, the voting will be held on June 10.

All the three candidates of the Congress party reached Jaipur from Delhi on Monday, the party said. They were received by Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, party leader Pushpendra Bharadwaj and others.

The Congress leaders later made a courtesy visit to Speaker of the Assembly CP Joshi at his residence here. In the evening, they also met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence.

Meanwhile, in separate meetings of the MLAs of the Congress and the MLAs of the BJP, the nominations were discussed on Monday.

In the 200-seat Rajasthan Assembly, Congress has 108 MLAs, BJP 71, Independent 13, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party three, CPI (M) and Bharatiya Tribal Party two each and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) one.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

