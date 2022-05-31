Left Menu

Thrikkakara bypoll: UDF candidate Uma Thomas casts vote

ANI | Ernakulam (Kerala) | Updated: 31-05-2022 09:34 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 09:34 IST
UDF candidate Uma Thomas casts vote (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As the Thrikkakara Assembly by-poll in Kerala's Ernakulam district began at 7 am, United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Uma Thomas cast her vote along with family members on Tuesday. Thomas exuded confidence in her win and said that even nature has blessed her as there's no rain today.

"I have good confidence. God's blessings with me. PT's soul is with me (her husband). I am confident that the people of Thrikkakara will accept me in their minds. Even nature also blessed me. There is no rain yet," said Thomas. Uma Thomas, wife of late MLA PT Thomas, is the UDF's candidate for the seat. She is in the fray with the ruling CPIM led Left Democratic Front's (LDF) Jo Joseph. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has fielded the BJP State Vice President AN Radhakrishnan for the seat.

There were no delays reported during the start of polling, which will end at 6 pm today. Presently, Thrikkakara is the sitting seat of the Congress-led UDF.

Meanwhile, the leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, VD Satheesan, on Monday alleged that former ministers of the Left Democratic Front are holding meetings with the Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders. (ANI)

