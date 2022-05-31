Left Menu

Israel, UAE sign free trade deal - ambassador

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2022 11:42 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 11:30 IST
Israel, UAE sign free trade deal - ambassador
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Israel and the United Arab Emirates signed a free trade agreement on Tuesday in Dubai, Israel's ambassador to the UAE, Amir Hayek, said on Twitter, in a move aimed at boosting trade between the two countries.

"Done," the diplomat said on Twitter, replying to another tweet he posted earlier saying "the UAE and Israel will sign FTA in the next hour." The UAE and Israel formally established relations in 2020 as part of the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords that also included Bahrain and Morocco. The trade deal is Israel's first with an Arab country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India
4
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022