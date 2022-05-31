Left Menu

PM Modi arrives in Shimla for roadshow, rally to mark 8th anniv of his govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Shimla on Tuesday to take part in a roadshow and address a rally at the Ridge Maidan to mark the eighth anniversary of his government.He is accompanied by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 31-05-2022 11:44 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 11:39 IST
PM Modi arrives in Shimla for roadshow, rally to mark 8th anniv of his govt
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Phto) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Shimla on Tuesday to take part in a roadshow and address a rally at the Ridge Maidan to mark the eighth anniversary of his government.

He is accompanied by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. State BJP general secretary Trilok Jamwal had earlier said the prime minister's roadshow will cover the half-a-kilometer distance from CTO to Rani Jhansi Park.

The prime minister will interact virtually with the beneficiaries of 16 government schemes from across the country, he had said. Modi will also release Rs 21,000 crore to 80 crore farmers as the 11th installment of the Kisan Samman Nidhi.

The Assembly election in Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to be held later this year.

Modi last visited Himachal Pradesh on December 27 to address a rally at the Paddal ground in Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur's home district Mandi to mark the fourth anniversary of the BJP government in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India
4
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022