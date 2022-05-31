Left Menu

Hardik Patel to join BJP on June 2: Party spokesperson

He had praised the BJPs decision-making capacity and style of functioning, while severely criticising the Congress leadership.It is confirmed that Hardik Patel will join the BJP on June 2 in the presence of state president C R Paatil, BJPs state spokesperson Yagnesh Dave told PTI. Patel had joined the Congress in 2019.

Former Congress leader Hardik Patel will join the BJP on June 2 in the presence of Gujarat party president C R Paatil, a state party spokesperson said on Tuesday.

After Patidar quota agitation leader Patel recently resigned from the Congress, there were speculations that he may join the ruling BJP. He had praised the BJP's decision-making capacity and style of functioning, while severely criticising the Congress leadership.

''It is confirmed that Hardik Patel will join the BJP on June 2 in the presence of state president C R Paatil,'' BJP's state spokesperson Yagnesh Dave told PTI. Patel had joined the Congress in 2019. Before quitting the Congress earlier this month, Patel wrote a scathing letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi, claiming the Congress ''only played the role of a roadblock'' over certain key issues in the country and was ''merely reduced to opposing everything''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

