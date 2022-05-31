Left Menu

BJP-led govt at Centre adulterated, destroying economy: Mamata

PTI | Purulia | Updated: 31-05-2022 12:30 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 12:24 IST
BJP-led govt at Centre adulterated, destroying economy: Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Image Credit: ANI
Dubbing the BJP-led government at the Centre as "adulterated", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused it of mismanaging the country's economy through decisions such as demonetization and using central agencies to silence the opposition.

She also asserted that there will be ''no entry'' for the BJP across the country.

''The BJP-led government at the Centre is adulterated. They have destroyed the country's economy through disastrous decisions like demonetization. It was a big scam,'' she said while addressing a TMC workers' meeting in the Purulia district.

The citizens of the country are "fed up with the anti-people government at the Centre", she said. ''Let me make it very clear that there will be no entry for the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. It has to go. There are no chances of the BJP returning to power,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

