Left Menu

Farooq appears before ED in money laundering case

Abdullah, 84, a three-time chief minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state, had recorded his statement in the same case in 2019, officials said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 31-05-2022 13:14 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 13:13 IST
Farooq appears before ED in money laundering case
National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged financial irregularities in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association.

Abdullah, the Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar, arrived at the ED office at Rajbagh at 11 am. Before going in, the former chief minister spoke to reporters and linked his questioning with the forthcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

"I won't say much (about the summons) … there are elections to be held and they will trouble us till then," he said.

On May 27, the ED summoned Abdullah to its Srinagar office in connection with the money laundering case. Abdullah, 84, a three-time chief minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state, had recorded his statement in the same case in 2019, officials said. Political parties in the Valley said the summons were ''common to all opposition'' leaders in the country.

Reacting to the development, the National Conference said the veteran leader would continue to cooperate with the authorities like he has done in the past.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
3
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India
4
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022