Puducherry far ahead of other states in implementing Ayushman Bharat Abhiyan, says Lt Guv

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday said Puducherry has earned a distinct place in implementing the centrally sponsored Ayushman Bharat Abhiyan and stands first in the country as a whole in taking the benefits of the health scheme to the poor.

Declaring open stalls highlighting the implementation of various central schemes at Kamban Kalai Arangam where the interaction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi through virtual mode was held, the Lt Governor said that Ayushman Bharath Abhiyan was very popular among the people. ''Puducherry is far ahead of other States in the country in implementing the scheme. I thank the Prime Minister for evolving this health programme and Puducherry has implemented it with greater emphasis,'' Soundararajan said.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Speaker R Selvam, Ministers, Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma, District Collector E Vallavan and Secretary to Rural Development Department Ravi Prakash were also present during the interaction the Prime Minister had with beneficiaries of various centrally sponsored schemes operated in Puducherry.

Puducherry is taken care of by the Prime Minister through various welfare programmes, the Lt Governor said adding that no region of the union territory would be ignored as a balanced development was being achieved by implementing schemes evolved by the territorial government and the Centre.

She claimed that the price of petrol and diesel had been slashed considerably in Puducherry. ''Puducherry is the only state in the southern region where price of petrol and diesel is low.'' When the neighbouring states are 'hesitating' to bring down the prices of fuel, Puducherry has slashed the prices in the larger interest of people, she added.

Chief Minister Rangasamy referred to the people friendly schemes of the Centre and said the territorial government left no stone unturned in taking the benefits of the schemes to the people.

A release said that the Prime Minister had a detailed interaction with beneficiaries of around 15 schemes of the Central government implemented in Puducherry.

