Left Menu

Over 45 percent polling in Champawat by 1 pm

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 31-05-2022 13:57 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 13:48 IST
Over 45 percent polling in Champawat by 1 pm
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Polling for the by-election to the Champawat assembly seat in Uttarakhand to decide the fate of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recorded a voter turnout of more than 45 percent till 1 pm on Tuesday.

Voting began at 7 am and will go on till 5 pm.

By 1 pm, 45.49 percent of voters have cast their votes, Champawat District Magistrate Narendra Singh Bhandari told PTI.

Dhami who lost from Khatima in the state assembly polls held in February is trying his luck from Champawat to become an MLA – a constitutional requirement he needs to fulfill within six months of being sworn in as chief minister.

Former BJP MLA Kailash Gehtori resigned from the Champawat seat last month to make way for Dhami to contest the seat.

Dhami is locked in a straight contest with Congress' Nirmala Gehtori in the seat located in the Kumaon region of the state.

The chief minister campaigned aggressively in Champawat along with Kailash Gehtori after filing his nominations on May 9 to seek votes by asking people to allow him to serve them.

BJP star campaigner and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also campaigned for Dhami in Tanakpur.

There are 96,213 voters in the Champawat constituency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
3
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India
4
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022