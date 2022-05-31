Left Menu

Turkey says Saudi Crown Prince to visit in coming period

Mevlut Cavusoglu Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that Ankara and Riyadh were in agreement on a visit by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Turkey in the coming period, but no date had been set yet.

"Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman's visit to Turkey was actually going to happen this month, but we agreed to have it in the coming period," Cavusoglu told state media, and added he was working on setting a date with his Saudi counterpart.

He added that efforts to normalize strained ties with Riyadh were moving fast. Ties between the regional rivals were strained after a Saudi hit squad killed Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

