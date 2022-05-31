Left Menu

Panthers Party founder Bhim Singh passes away in Jammu

Om Shanti. Lieutenent Governor Manoj Sinha said he was deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Singh.My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family friends in this hour of grief. Om Shanti, he said in a tweet.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 31-05-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 15:08 IST
Panthers Party founder Bhim Singh passes away in Jammu
  • Country:
  • India

Founder of Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party Prof Bhim Singh passed away in Jammu on Tuesday after being unwell for about a month. He was 81.

The former legislator hailed from Udhampur district’s Bhugterian village. He has left behind his wife Jai Mala and son Ankit Love, who lives in London.

Singh breathed his last at GMC Hospital here.

Expressing his condolences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, ''Prof Bhim Singh Ji will be remembered as a grassroots leader who devoted his life for the welfare of Jammu and Kashmir. He was very well read and scholarly. I will always recall my interactions with him. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.'' Lieutenent Governor Manoj Sinha said he was deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Singh.

''My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family & friends in this hour of grief. Om Shanti'', he said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India
3
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
4
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022