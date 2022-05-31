Left Menu

PM Modi lauds MUDRA Yojna beneficiary from Guj for choosing to be 'job creator' instead of 'job-seeker'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday virtually interacted with a beneficiary of the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana hailing from Mehsana in Gujarat and appreciated him for choosing to be a job creator instead of becoming a job seeker.The beneficiary, Arvind Patel, told the prime minister that he had availed a loan of Rs 7.20 lakh to expand his business of setting up decorative pavilions for marriages and other events in and around Mehsana in north Gujarat.Earlier, my business was limited and only eight people used to work for me.

PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 31-05-2022 15:41 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 15:35 IST
PM Modi lauds MUDRA Yojna beneficiary from Guj for choosing to be 'job creator' instead of 'job-seeker'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Phto) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday virtually interacted with a beneficiary of the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana hailing from Mehsana in Gujarat and appreciated him for choosing to be a ''job creator'' instead of becoming a ''job seeker''.

The beneficiary, Arvind Patel, told the prime minister that he had availed a loan of Rs 7.20 lakh to expand his business of setting up decorative pavilions for marriages and other events in and around Mehsana in north Gujarat.

''Earlier, my business was limited and only eight people used to work for me. Then, I took the loan under the PM MUDRA Yojana to expand my business and purchase more decorative items. Now, I have hired 12 persons for my business,'' Patel told the prime minister during the virtual interaction.

Modi, who was in Shimla to address the Garib Kalyan Sammelan marking the 8th anniversary of the BJP-led Central government, interacted via video link with beneficiaries of different government schemes across the country.

''You have inspired many others by taking a loan for expanding your business. You have become a job creator instead of a job seeker,'' Modi told Patel.

Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana was launched by the PM in 2015 for providing loans up to Rs 10 lakh to small and micro-enterprises. The PM also appreciated Patel for ensuring that all his workers are vaccinated against coronavirus and helping them get the Ayushman Bharat card to avail of free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other dignitaries watched the virtual interaction at the state-level event organized at Mahatma Mandir, a convention and exhibition center developed by the state government.

At the venue, the CM interacted with some of the beneficiaries present on the spot and urged others to avail themselves of government schemes if eligible.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India
3
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
4
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022