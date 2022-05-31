Crisis-hit Sri Lanka hikes tax rates to maximize govt revenues

Sri Lanka's new prime minister on Tuesday announced a taxation overhaul to maximize revenue amid the island nation's deepening economic crisis, hiking value-added taxes and corporate income tax and slashing the relief given to individual taxpayers.

"...the implementation of a strong fiscal consolidation plan is imperative through revenue enhancement as well as expenditure rationalization measures in 2022," Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office said in a statement.

