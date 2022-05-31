Left Menu

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka hikes tax rates to maximize govt revenues

Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 31-05-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 16:14 IST
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka hikes tax rates to maximize govt revenues
Sri Lanka's new Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's new prime minister on Tuesday announced a taxation overhaul to maximize revenue amid the island nation's deepening economic crisis, hiking value-added taxes and corporate income tax and slashing the relief given to individual taxpayers.

"...the implementation of a strong fiscal consolidation plan is imperative through revenue enhancement as well as expenditure rationalization measures in 2022," Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India
3
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
4
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022