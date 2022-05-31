Crisis-hit Sri Lanka hikes tax rates to maximize govt revenues
Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 31-05-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 16:14 IST
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka's new prime minister on Tuesday announced a taxation overhaul to maximize revenue amid the island nation's deepening economic crisis, hiking value-added taxes and corporate income tax and slashing the relief given to individual taxpayers.
"...the implementation of a strong fiscal consolidation plan is imperative through revenue enhancement as well as expenditure rationalization measures in 2022," Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ranil Wickremesinghe
- Sri Lanka's
Advertisement