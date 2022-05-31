Left Menu

Rajya Sabha polls: 8 BJP candidates file nomination from UP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates filed their nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections on Tuesday in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 31-05-2022 16:37 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 16:37 IST
Uttar Pradesh BJP candidates file nomination for Rajya Sabha polls. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates filed their nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections on Tuesday in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. A total of eight BJP candidates including BJP's OBC Morcha national president K Laxman, former BJP state chief Laxmikant Vajpayee, Mithilesh Kumar, Radha Mohan Das Aggarwal, Surendra Singh Nagar, Baburam Nishad, Darshana Singh and Sangeeta Yadav filed their nominations today.

Apart from Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya were among the senior party leaders present on the occasion. Elections to 57 Rajya Sabha seats spread across 15 states will take place on June 10. The maximum number of seats is in Uttar Pradesh, with polls to be held for 11 vacancies.

The states where these biennial elections will be held are Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand and Haryana. The Election Commission of India said the notification for the biennial elections has been issued on May 24, 2022, while the last date for making nominations is May 31, 2022.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is June 3, 2022. The counting of votes will be held on June 10, after the polling process gets over, the ECI statement read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

