ED deliberately framed Satyendar Jain due to political reasons: Kejriwal

Asserting that AAP government has been governing Delhi with the policy of zero tolerance against corruption, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday termed the case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Minister Satyendar Jain as "completely fake", adding that the latter has been deliberately framed because of "political reasons". "This is a fake case. We have an absolutely honest government and a very honest party. We neither do nor we tolerate the corruption of even a single penny. Recently you saw in Punjab, that there was just audio of a Minister and no agency, opposition or media knew about it. If we wanted, we could have saved him, but we removed him, Kejriwal said while referring to the removal of Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla on corruption charges.

Defending Satyender Jain and accusing the central probe agencies of falsely implicating the minister, he added, "Similarly, five years ago, I had also removed a Minister in Delhi. We don't wait for agencies to take action. However, agencies also act in the wrong ways. But the actions that have been taken by central agencies are politically motivated. Satyendar Jain is being pushed into the case. This false case won't last. I would have taken action if this case had anything, but it has nothing in it." The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor further said that he had personally studied Satyendra Jain's case filed by the ED and it is completely fake.

"I have personally read Satyendra Jain's case filed by the ED and it is completely fake and fraud. Jain has been targeted because of political reasons in this case," he told media persons during an inspection of a road development program. Exuding confidence that this case will not last long, kejriwal said that the truth always wins in the end and said that he has faith in the judiciary of the country.

''They (Opposition) will say anything. If there were even one per cent substance in it, I would have taken action. But this is a completely useless case,'' Kejriwal said when asked about the Opposition's demand to remove Jain. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi Health and Home Minister Satyendar Jain in connection with an alleged hawala transaction related to a Kolkata-based company.

Jain has been arrested in a case connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company, according to ED officials. The ED filed a money laundering case against the AAP minister based on an FIR filed by the CBI in August 2017 against him and others on charges of alleged possession of disproportionate assets. (ANI)

