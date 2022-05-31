RS Polls: BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar, Congress' Ajay Maken file nominations from Haryana

BJP candidate Krishan Lal Panwar and Congress party's Ajay Maken on Tuesday filed their nomination papers from Haryana for the Rajya Sabha elections.

Kartikeya Sharma, the son of former Congress leader Venod Sharma, also filed his nomination as an Independent candidate, officials said.

Two Rajya Sabha seats from Haryana will fall vacant in August as the terms of media baron Subhash Chandra, elected as an independent with the BJP's support, and BJP leader Dushyant Gautam, will expire.

Panwar, accompanied by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, minister Kanwar Pal and state unit chief O P Dhankar, filed his nomination papers at the Haryana assembly on Tuesday.

Panwar, 64, is a former transport and jails minister. A Dalit leader, Panwar had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 assembly elections. Congress candidate Ajay Maken also filed his nomination papers. He was accompanied by party's Haryana in-charge Vivek Bansal, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan and MP Deepender Hooda.

Maken is a general secretary of the All India Congress Committee and he is a two-time MP. He was a minister in the Manmohan Singh-led government at the Centre and also in the Sheila Dikshit government in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Jannayak Janta Party chief Ajay Singh Chautala on Tuesday said his party's 10 MLAs will support Kartikeya Sharma who filed his nomination papers as an Independent.

''Kartikeya Sharma today filed his papers and all our MLAs will support him,'' Chautala told reporters.

Chautala expressed hope that Sharma will be able to get the necessary support for his victory.

Sharma, who is the owner of a media firm, is the son-in-law of Congress leader and former Haryana Speaker Kuldeep Sharma.

With the entry of Kartikeya Sharma, the fight for two Rajya Sabha seats is set to become interesting.

Given the numerical strength in the state assembly, the BJP is set to win one seat.

In the 90-member Haryana Assembly, the BJP has 40 MLAs while the Congress has 31. The JJP, which is an ally of the BJP, has 10 legislators while the Indian National Lok Dal and Haryana Lokhit Party one each and seven are Independents.

Tuesday was the last day for filling the nomination papers while the last date for the withdrawal of candidature is June 3.

Polling for two Rajya Sabha seats will be held on June 10.

