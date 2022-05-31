Left Menu

Monsoon session of Goa Assembly to begin from July 11

31-05-2022
The monsoon session of the Goa Assembly will begin from July 11, though the number of sittings has not been finalised, Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar said on Tuesday.

It would be a lengthy session so that all MLAs get time to speak on issues concerning the people, he told reporters.

''Since 19 out of the 40 MLAs are first-timers, special training sessions have been organised for them on June 7-8 in Panaji. The training will be imparted by Pune-based Rambhau Mhalgi Prabhodini,'' Tawadkar said.

