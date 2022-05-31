Left Menu

RS polls: BJP's Kalpana Saini files nomination from Uttarakhand

BJP candidate Kalpana Saini on Tuesday filed her nominations papers from Uttarakhand for the Rajya Sabha elections in the presence of senior party leaders. Sainis unopposed election is a certainty as the Congress has not fielded any candidate.

BJP candidate Kalpana Saini on Tuesday filed her nominations papers from Uttarakhand for the Rajya Sabha elections in the presence of senior party leaders. A resident of Roorkee, Saini is currently the chairperson of Uttarakhand OBC commission.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, BJP's state president Madan Kaushik, Haridwar MP Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Uttarakhand party in-charge Dushyant Gautam, and cabinet ministers Dhan Singh Rawat and Premchand Aggarwal were present when Saini filed her nominations at the Vidhan Sabha secretariat here.

Election to the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Uttarakhand is to be held on June 10. Saini's unopposed election is a certainty as the Congress has not fielded any candidate. The BJP has comfortable majority with 57 members in the 70-member state assembly. The Congress has 19 members and there are two Independents.

