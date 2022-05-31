BJP asks TN govt to slash fuel prices, threatens massive stir

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Tuesday demanded the ruling DMK dispensation to honour its poll assurance by announcing a reduction in the prices of petrol by Rs 5 and diesel by Rs 4 per litre respectively, and LPG price too.

He threatened to launch a State-wide hunger strike and a massive protest in Tiruchirappalli if the government failed to keep its election promise.

Addressing his partymen during a protest rally here, he said the BJP sought the Chief Minister M K Stalin to honour his DMK's poll promise.

The saffron party had planned a protest march to the Secretariat from Rajarathinam stadium here to highlight its demand. However, the police put up barricades and prevented the cadres from reaching the Secretariat. ''Our patience has run out & it’s time to remind the @arivalayam Govt & @CMOTamilnadu of their long-forgotten poll promises. Our cadres & the people of Chennai marched in large numbers registering our protest against this anti-people government,'' Annamalai tweeted.

Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reduced the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 14.5 and Rs 17 respectively, the State government continued its anti-people approach, he said in another tweet and announced that the BJP cadres would observe one-day satyagraha in all the districts.

The party would stage a massive protest in Tiruchirappalli after the satyagraha, against the DMK government. ''That will surely mark the beginning of the end of DMK rule for TN!'' he added.

