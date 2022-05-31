VP Naidu held wide-ranging talks with Gabon's top leadership

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday held wide-ranging talks with Gabon's top leadership and expressed India's readiness to work with the central African country in various sectors and broaden regional and multilateral cooperation.

Naidu, who arrived here on Monday on the first leg of his three-nation tour of Gabon, Senegal and Qatar, met Gabon Prime Minister Rose Christiane Ossouka Raponda followed by delegation level talks.

''Infusing a fresh impetus to our bilateral relations, the leaders discussed cooperation in development, energy, trade, climate, among others,'' Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

They also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest in multilateral fora, especially in the context of the UN Security Council.

''The Vice President expressed India's readiness to work together with Gabon to expand our ambit of cooperation in various spheres to further strengthen and broaden our bilateral, regional and multilateral cooperation,'' the Vice President's Office tweeted.

Naidu also called on President Ali Bongo Ondimba and underlined India's continued commitment to support the socioeconomic development of Gabon and to advance the bilateral, regional and multilateral cooperation.

During the meeting with the President, Naidu said that ''India attaches great importance to its relations with Gabon and reiterated the commitment of the Government of India to be Gabon’s reliable partner in its development journey.'' He also met Foreign Minister Moussa-Adamo and they discussed measures for ''re-energising'' the India-Gabon partnership.

The Vice President had a joint meeting with the President of Gabon's National Assembly Faustin Boukoubi and Senate President Lucie Milebou Aubusson.

Naidu gifted them replicas of the original Indian Constitution and emphasised the importance of shared values of democracy and pluralism in India-Gabon ties, the Vice President's Office tweeted.

