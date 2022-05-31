HIGHLIGHTS NORTH 8.45 PM

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

DEL34 HP-MODI-LD RALLY Before 2014, corruption was viewed an essential part of govt: PM Modi Shimla: Corruption was viewed as an essential part of government before 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday and asserted that India saw a sea change in the last eight years due to the BJP-led dispensation's zero-tolerance towards graft. DEL81 PB-MOOSEWALA-LD CREMATION Moosewala makes final journey on favourite tractor, thousands join procession Mansa (Punjab): A sea of mourners bid a tearful farewell to popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was cremated at his native village in Mansa district on Tuesday afternoon. DEL32 PB-RS-NOMINATIONS Seechewal, Sahney file nominations for Rajya Sabha seats from Punjab Chandigarh: Noted environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal and entrepreneur and social activist Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Tuesday filed their nomination papers for two Rajya Sabha seats from Punjab.

DEL80 RJ-RS-LD NOMINATIONS RS polls: Media baron Subhash Chandra files papers from Rajasthan as BJP-backed candidate Jaipur: Backed by the BJP, media baron Subhash Chandra filed his nomination for the elections to the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, a move that could scuttle the Congress chances of winning a third seat from Rajasthan.

DES22 RJ-GEHLOT-BJP BJP lacks numbers, to indulge in horse-trading: Gehlot on party backing Subhash Chandra in RS polls Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday targeted the BJP for supporting Subhash Chandra, who filed his nomination from the state for the Rajya Sabha elections as an Independent, saying the party wants to indulge in horse-trading as it does not have the numbers. DES39 RJ-OWAISI AIMIM will contest in Rajasthan with full strength: Owaisi Jaipur: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said that his party will fight the Rajasthan assembly election due in December 2023 with all its strength and ruled out any alliance with the ruling Congress in the state.

DEL85 UP-RS-2NDLD POLLS RS polls: Eight BJP leaders, one independent file nominations from UP Lucknow: Eight BJP leaders and an independent candidate filed their nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Tuesday. DES34 UP-ASSEMBLY-MLA FUND UP MLAs' Local Area Development Fund hiked to Rs 5 cr Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced that the Local Area Development Fund for Uttar Pradesh MLAs will be increased to Rs 5 crore from Rs 3 crore. DES21 UP-COUNCIL-WALKOUT UP Council: SP members stage walkout over alleged question paper leaks Lucknow: Samajwadi Party members on Tuesday staged a walkout from the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council over the alleged leak of question papers of competitive exams in the last five years.

DES19 UP-ASSEMBLY-ADITYANATH-AKHILESH Not much difference between Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi: Adityanath in UP Assembly Lucknow: Referring to Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav recounting an anecdote of a student mistaking him for Rahul Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday there is not much difference between the two leaders. DES20 UP-IRANI Gandhi family used Amethi for politics, did nothing for its development: Smriti Irani Amethi (UP): Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday alleged that the Gandhi family used Amethi for politics for decades and filled their coffers but did nothing for its development.

DES7 UP-ACCIDENT-LD AMBULANCE 7 dead as ambulance collides with truck in UP Bareilly (UP): Seven people died on Tuesday when an ambulance in which they were returning from Delhi collided with a truck here, police said.

DEL64 HR-RS-NOMINATIONS RS Polls: BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar, Congress' Ajay Maken file nominations from Haryana Chandigarh: BJP candidate Krishan Lal Panwar and Congress party's Ajay Maken on Tuesday filed their nomination papers from Haryana for the Rajya Sabha elections.

DES47 UKD-BYPOLL-3RDLD TURNOUT Uttarakhand: Around 64 per cent voter turnout recorded in Champawat by-election Dehradun: Around 64 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the by-election to Uttarakhand's Champawat Assembly constituency on Tuesday which will decide the fate of four candidates, including Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

