VP Naidu holds delegation level talks with Gabonese PM Raponda

31-05-2022
  • India

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is on a three-nation tour, on Tuesday led delegation level talks with Gabonese Prime Minister Rose Christiane Ossouka Raponda and sought to deepen bilateral relations between the two countries.

The vice president had reached Gabon on Monday.

Two memoranda of understanding were also signed in the presence of Naidu and the Gabonese prime minister. According to a statement issued by the Vice President Secretariat, while one MoU relates to establishment of a joint commission between India and Gabon, the other is between diplomats’ training institutes -- Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Services and Gabonese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. During his interactions with Gabonese leadership, the vice president stressed that India attaches great importance to its relations with Gabon and reiterated the commitment of the Government of India to be Gabon’s reliable partner in its development journey.

“We are ready to work together with Gabon to expand our ambit of cooperation in various spheres to further strengthen and broaden our bilateral, regional and multilateral cooperation,” he said.

He will be in Senegal from June 1 to 3. The last leg of the tour will be the visit to Qatar from June 4 to 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

