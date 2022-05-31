Nationalism BJP's 'trojan horse' to conceal fascism: PDP

Nationalism is the BJP's ''trojan horse'' to conceal its fascism, Hindutva and communalism, and it wants the people to wave the saffron flag instead of the tri-colour, the PDP has alleged in the June issue of its monthly party newsletter 'Speak Up'.

It also said that in the garb of peace and development, the BJP’s ''sinister designs'' included disempowerment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and a forced demographic change.

''Make no mistake, it is not the national flag that BJP wants you to wave, it’s the saffron flag. Nationalism is BJP’s trojan horse and hiding inside are fascism, Hindutva and communalism,'' the Peoples Democratic Party said.

It said none of this should come as a surprise because a country that ''conflates Hindutva with nationalism is doomed to be led by a conman masquerading as a messiah''.

The Hindutva the BJP baits people with is so deeply enmeshed in rabid bigotry and ritualism that it has nothing to do with Hinduism, the PDP newsletter read.

''It’s just good old-fashioned fascism repackaged in saffron. Recently, a BJP leader said that that Muslims should be set ablaze just as Hindus burn Ravan. Actually, it was Lord Rama who killed Ravan and he shunned every form of discrimination, embracing all those who came his way including a humble kevat,'' it added.

The PDP said another trojan horse – in computer language, it is a malware that downloads onto a system disguised as a legitimate program – was forced upon the people of Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

''Hidden in the garb of peace and development are BJP’s sinister designs such as disempowerment of our people, forced demographic change, unemployment, pillaging our land, resources and jobs with agencies breathing down our neck.

''In other news, three government employees, including a Kashmir University professor, were sacked for links with separatists and militancy-related activities. To put it simply, if you don’t espouse BJP’s brand of patriotism you are by default anti-national,'' it said.

The PDP accused the BJP of weaponising the pain of Kashmiri Pandits but when it suits their agenda, ''Kashmiri Pandits get tear-gassed by the police for protesting the killing of Rahul Bhat''.

''Our party president Mehbooba Mufti was put under house-arrest when she tried to visit the Pandits that protested because a Muslim leader visiting Kashmiri Pandits doesn’t fit BJP’s ugly communal narrative,'' it added.

The PDP said fringe elements have replaced the mainstream that has been ''criminalised'' for its belief in the Indian Constitution.

''Despite BJP’s tall claims of peace and normalcy, the spate of killings continues. Twenty-year-old Shoaib Ganie lost his life to what IGP Vijay Kumar called a 'chance encounter'. Off late, these so called chance encounters are becoming more and more frequent leaving people scared for their lives,'' the party said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)