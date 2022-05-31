Adopt an anganwadi scheme: MP CM walks with handcart collecting toys, books

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday moved with a handcart on a stretch of road in Indore collecting toys, books and other items related to children in order to give the Anganwadi system a boost through people's participation.

Chouhan walked some 800 metres starting from Lodhipura as part of his government's 'Adopt an Anganwadi' scheme, with the drive garnering good response from people, including some children who handed over their piggy bank amounts, eyewitnesses and officials said.

''It troubles me that children in anganwadis are malnourished and it is the duty of the government to remove malnourishment. But it is also necessary to associate society with the drive in order to provide proper diet and essential infrastructure,'' Chouhan said.

He said opposition parties may be making fun of his drive but he wasn't worried, as the aim was to ensure the process of making anganwadi's malnourishment-free becomes a people's movement.

Chouhan asked people to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries and other special occasions by distributing milk, fruits and nutritious food at anganwadis.

The 'Adopt an Anganwadi' drive had begun on May 24.

